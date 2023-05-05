Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 8,146,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after buying an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

