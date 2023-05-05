Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $550.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $458.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.38 and a 200 day moving average of $422.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

