Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,870 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $675,941.63.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $458.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

