Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 16470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$31.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

See Also

