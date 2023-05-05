Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lowered by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

