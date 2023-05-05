Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.52. 2,059,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,605. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

