MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $201,812.98 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

