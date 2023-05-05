Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.98. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms over which brands and enterprises can conduct national and localized, data-driven marketing campaigns. Its Recurrency Platform includes POS Data Capture, Analytics Powered by Machine Learning, Offers and Promotions, Predictive Offers, Personalized Receipt Promotions, Customized Mobile Messaging, and Belly Loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.