Mizuho Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $376.12 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.05.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 140,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

