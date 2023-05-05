Mizuho Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $84.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
EMN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
