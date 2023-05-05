Mizuho Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $84.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.