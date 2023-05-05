Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.71 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 216,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

