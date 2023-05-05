Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 51,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 200,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23.

Insider Activity

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

