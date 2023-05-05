Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $551.15 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Mina has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $551.15 million and $15.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,029,146,573 coins and its circulating supply is 895,299,319 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,029,099,052.8400393 with 895,181,517.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.62221968 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $13,902,510.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

