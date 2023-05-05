Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $89.42. 274,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

