Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $778,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $96,275,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 813,365 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 410,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

