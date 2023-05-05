Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after buying an additional 131,923 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,098,256 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

