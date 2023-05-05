Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAC. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.19. 9,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.