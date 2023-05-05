Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,259 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 416.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 218,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 104.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,358,000 after buying an additional 141,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,142,000.
FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.
FCN traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.04. 61,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,485. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.89.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
