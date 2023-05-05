Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,791 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

