Millington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. UFP Technologies comprises 1.8% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

