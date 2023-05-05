Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,194 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 300,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,008. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

