MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $310.22 and last traded at $311.00. 360,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 749,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

