Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.03, but opened at $71.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 1,490,411 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.6% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

