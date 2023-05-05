MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $101.36. 129,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,693. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

