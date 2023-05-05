Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $43.65-$43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.12 billion-$4.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $9.90-$10.00 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTD stock traded down $16.90 on Thursday, hitting $1,475.20. The company had a trading volume of 143,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,496.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,683,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

