Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $54,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

