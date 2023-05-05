Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.62. 44,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 1.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 160,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.