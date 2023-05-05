Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.62. 44,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 1.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.