Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47 to $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.3 million to $289.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.19 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 916,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.67, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.