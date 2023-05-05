Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47 to $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.3 million to $289.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.19 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 916,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.67, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.