Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.61 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MRCY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 916,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.