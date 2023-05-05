Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MRCY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 916,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

