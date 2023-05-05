Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Medtronic worth $420,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

