McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,166 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

