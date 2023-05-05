McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $39.80 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

