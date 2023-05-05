McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.22 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

