McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

