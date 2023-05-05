Maxim Group Raises Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $45.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $500.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.