Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.23 earnings per share.

Matson Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Matson by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

