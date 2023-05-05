Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.68. Materion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.
Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 92,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Materion by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
