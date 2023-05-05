Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.68. Materion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 92,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. CL King upped their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Materion by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

