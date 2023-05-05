Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

