Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE MLM traded up $20.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.28. 770,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

