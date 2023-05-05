Martin Brand Buys 5,766 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($104.11) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($600,300.82).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand acquired 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,336 ($104.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,789.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,650.15. The stock has a market cap of £41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,021.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,697.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

