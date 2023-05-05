Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.97-$8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 772,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

