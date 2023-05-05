Mark Jon Nelson Sells 946 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

LSCC traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $81.53. 1,311,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

