Majedie Investments PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON:MAJE opened at GBX 214 ($2.67) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 156.80 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.66.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

