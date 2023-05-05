Majedie Investments PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Majedie Investments Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON:MAJE opened at GBX 214 ($2.67) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 156.80 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.66.
Majedie Investments Company Profile
