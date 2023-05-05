Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

