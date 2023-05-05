Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,954 shares of company stock worth $14,771,763 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

