Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

