Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.6 %

FAPR stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.