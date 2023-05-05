Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $121.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

