Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

