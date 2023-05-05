Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IJH stock opened at $240.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

